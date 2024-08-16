ODNR honors Hall of Fame inductees and Cardinal Award winners

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recognized Ohioans with Cardinal Awards and Hall of Fame inductions at the Ohio State Fair on July 31 at Natural Resource Park, E 11th Ave., Columbus, Ohio.

Natural Resources Hall of Fame

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and ODNR Director Mary Mertz inducted seven individuals into the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame. The inductees include Michael Budzik, Leon Mertz, Nancy Stranahan, Peg VanVleet, Milton Brent, the Rev. Pascal Bright and Emmett Conway Jr.

Michael Budzik. Budzik started working at ODNR’s Division of Wildlife at Wolf Creek Wildlife Area in 1975. He worked numerous jobs in the division before becoming chief of the ODNR Division of Wildlife from 1995 to 2003. Throughout his career, Budzik purchased land for preservation and wildlife protection areas as well as led education efforts on wildlife management.

He has won several awards including Ohio’s Man of the Year Award from the Woods and Water Conservation Association and the Conservationist of the Year Award from League of Ohio Sportsmen.

Leon Mertz. Mertz is the president of the Lake Loramie Improvement Association, serving as a key promoter of Lake Loramie and the state parks system for over 10 years. He led an initiative to install adaptive boating/kayak launches as well as accessible trails and equipment. Leon is also a wildlife photographer and kayak instructor.

Nancy Stranahan. Stranahan has worked as a naturalist, and later chief naturalist, at ODNR state parks for 15 years. In her role, she oversaw the outdoor interpretive programs.

Stranahan later co-founded the Arc of Appalachia Preserve system in 1995 and acts as the executive director. Under her leadership, the preserve system has protected roughly 11,000 acres of land and 100 species of state plant and animal species. Stranahan has received numerous awards over the years including a Cardinal Award in 1999.

Peg VanVleet. VanVleet has worked as the captain of Blue Sky Charters since 2011 — a sport fishing charter that tours anglers around Lake Erie. VanVleet previously organized charter boat captains for DeWine’s Fish Ohio Day. She also advocates for outdoor enthusiasts and conversation funding at the Ohio Statehouse alongside mentoring young anglers.

She has previously won awards for her dedication to Lake Erie and the angling community, including the Captain of the Year award from the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association in 2016 and the 2023 Shore Award for hospitality in tourism. VanVleet was appointed to vice president of environmental issues for Lake Erie by the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association in 2022.

Milton Brent. Brent worked as a wildlife officer at ODNR from 1972 to 2001. He began his career at the Ohio Wildlife Academy in 1972, becoming the first black wildlife officer in Ohio. Eventually, Brent became the division’s expert on waterfowl enforcement by using aerial surveys to locate illegal baiting sites. He was given the nickname “Black Duck” for his expertise in the duck marshes. The award was given to Brent posthumously; his daughter Angela accepted the award on his behalf.

The. Rev. Pascal Bright. Bright, known as “the father of Hocking Hills State Park,” was instrumental in convincing the state government to purchase the land that is Hocking Hills State Park today.

For years, he submitted articles to the Columbus Dispatch that highlighted the beauty of the land and hills of Appalachia. He eventually served on the state committee to acquire the land of Hocking Hills. The park was officially purchased by the state in 1924. After the state park opened, he hosted services in Ash Cave to share the beauty of the park with his congregation.

The award was given posthumously; Christopher Bright, Bright’s great grandnephew, accepted the award on his behalf.

Emmett Conway Jr. Conway is the founder and CEO of Superior Hardwoods of Ohio, Inc., known for its sustainable practices as well as offering lumber production and forest management services. For years, Conway has acted as a mentor for leaders in Ohio’s forest products industry and advocated for ethical land stewardship. His dedication to Ohio’s forest and role in the Paul Bunyan Show — an industry trade show that educates the public on the process of cutting timber — earned him recognition from the Ohio Forestry Program in 2021. Emmett Conway Jr. will join his father, Emmett Conway Sr., in the Natural Resources Hall of Fame. The award was given posthumously; Adam Conway, Emmett’s Conway Jr.’s son, accepted it on his behalf.

Cardinal Awards

ODNR also honored six individuals with Cardinal Awards. The Cardinal Awards are given to individuals and organizations whose contributions align with ODNR’s goals as an agency. The awardees include Glen Alexander, Linda Allen, José Fernández, Roy Kroll, Roger Osborne and Elmer Heyob Jr.

Glen Alexander. Alexander began working as chief of the Division of Parks and Recreation at ODNR in 1991. During this time, he made significant contributions to the Ohio State Parks by addressing a backlog of maintenance repairs and improving park management.

Alexander’s leadership led to substantial increases in visitors and park generated funds. Additionally, he restored naturalist programs to higher levels and created the Write Right to the Chief Program, a program that considers customer feedback for park improvements. Alexander also advocated for the NatureWorks bond issue, which led to extensive park enhancements.

Linda Allen. Allen is the director of KAMP Dovetail, a volunteer-run summer camp in Rocky Fork State Park for special needs children. She has worked at the camp for 42 years. KAMP Dovetail hosts 250 campers, teaching them activities such as swimming, crafts and camping.

Additionally, Allen oversaw the transformation of an old hog barn into a functional kitchen, established an ADA-compliant shower house, a laundry facility, nurse station, an activity storage barn and a horse barn.

José Fernández. Fernández is a forestry and environmental professional at Ahlum and Arbor Tree Preservation and an International Society of Arboriculture board certified master arborist.

Fernández has written numerous articles on plant health and tree care that have served as a valuable resources to professionals and the public. He also created a short course for arborists on recognizing and preventing oak wilt.

Roy Kroll. Kroll has spent the last 45 years managing and restoring wetland conservation, acting as an advocate for wetlands in the Lake Erie coastal marshes since 1979. He managed 4,500 acres of wetlands at Winous Point Marsh Conservancy from 1983-2008, which made the marshes some the top wetland habitats in Ohio.

Additionally, he worked with Ducks Unlimited and later Standing Rush, a 550+ acre wetland complex, to transform degraded wetlands into flourishing habitats for thousands of migrating waterbirds and other wildlife species. Kroll also mentored more than 50 interns, many of which have taken up significant roles at ODNR.

Roger Osborne. Osborne has been a constant advocate for re-mining in Ohio, his efforts resulting in the reclamation of miles of abandoned mine land highwalls, pits and streams. He has implemented new incentives for re-mining with modified permits and procedures.

Additionally, Osborne’s work has restored streams and wetlands and improved overall water quality. He has received many awards for his contributions to Ohio.

Elmer Heyob Jr. Heyob is most known for his contributions to ODNR’s Muskie Program — a program that maintains catch and release trophy fishing opportunities. He worked at ODNR for 30 years, serving as a key contact with the Ohio muskie clubs. Heyob is known as “Mr. Muskie” after being recognized twice by the Ohio Huskie Muskie Club, the oldest organized fishing club in Ohio, for his work in the muskie program.

He was also appointed to the inaugural class of the Central Ohio Muskies, Inc. Chapter Hall of Fame in April 2023. He retired from ODNR in 2011. The award was given to Heyob posthumously; his daughter Kelsey Heyob accepted the award on his behalf.

ODNR will accept nominations for the 2025 class Hall of Fame and Cardinal Awards next spring and early summer.