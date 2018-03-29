Ohio honey production down 8 percent in 2017

COLUMBUS — Ohio honey production for 2017 totaled 1.10 million pounds, down 8 percent from 2016. This estimate included honey from producers with five or more colonies.

Yields from Ohio’s 15,000 honey producing colonies averaged 73 pounds in 2017, compared with 79 pounds the previous year.

Ohio honey price averaged $3.12 per pound, down 81 cents per pound from last year.

Value of production totaled $3.42 million, down 27 percent from 2016. Honey stocks were 657 thousand pounds, down 1 percent from 2016.

Nationally, honey production in 2017 from producers with five or more colonies totaled 148 million pounds, down 9 percent from 2016.

There were 2.67 million colonies producing honey in 2017, down 4 percent from 2016. Yield per colony averaged 55.3 pounds, down 5 percent from the 58.3 pounds in 2016.

Colonies that produced honey in more than one state were counted in each state where the honey was produced. Colonies were not included if honey was not harvested.

National price

Honey prices increased 2 percent during 2017 to 215.6 cents per pound, compared to 211.9 cents per pound in 2016. United States and state level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private, and retail channels.