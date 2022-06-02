Ohio’s wild turkey harvest results through May 22

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 11,770 birds through May 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The total statewide harvest represents 23 days of hunting in the five northeastern counties (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull), 30 days in the remaining counties, and includes the 1,103 wild turkeys taken during the youth season, April 9-10.

The three-year average (2019, 2020 and 2021) using the same dates is 17,060 wild turkeys.

During the 2021 season, the number checked was 14,450.

The spring wild turkey hunting season concluded in most Ohio counties, May 22. Hunting in the northeast zone remained open until May 29.

The top 11 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2022 season so far: Tuscarawas (338), Ashtabula (318), Belmont (314), Guernsey (312), Columbiana (309), Harrison (298), Muskingum (294), Jefferson (292), Gallia (280), Adams (278) and Brown (278).