OSU plans small grains field day

WOOSTER, Ohio — The 2018 Small Grains Field Day will be held June 12. The event will begin with registration and sign-in at 9:30 a.m. at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center’s Schaffter farm, 3240 Oil City Road, Wooster.

The cost is $25 per person when registered by June 4. Beginning June 5, registration will be $35 per person. Lunch is included in the registration fee. Commercial and private pesticide applicator credits, as well as Certified Crop Advisor credits are available to field day participants.

To register online, go to https://go.osu.edu/2018SmallGrains. After some brief introductory comments at 10 a.m., shuttles will take participants to field plots.

Soybean production

Morning topics will include the use of small grains in a soybean production system which will include soybean planting demonstrations into small grain cover crops along with a discussion of insect and slug management.

Malting barley research, which will include selecting varieties adapted to Ohio conditions along with agronomic considerations; malting barley economics which will include a discussion on demand for malting barley, grower contracts, and malting barley enterprise budget.

The conference will also include small grain agronomics, which will include a discussion on malting barley disease management and recent work with wheat fertilizer trials to manage wheat fertility.

After lunch served in the Schaffter Farm shop, participants will choose between one of two afternoon sessions. Session A will focus on wheat variety development, current wheat breeding work, identification of wheat diseases and management of wheat diseases.

Transportation

This session will take place at the OARDC Snyder farm. Shuttles are provided for transportation to and from the farm plots.

Session B is a tour of the USDA Soft Wheat Quality Lab located on the OARDC campus. In addition to the tour of the facilities, participants will hear about current research and see demonstrations regarding wheat quality evaluation.

The Small Grains Field Day will conclude around 3 p.m.

For more information, go to http://go.osu.edu/agwayne and click on the “Small Grains Field Day” heading or call 330-264-8722.