Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 15, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District rain barrel auction. Four decorated rain barrels will be displayed at the Geauga SWCD office and the Geauga County Fair and are available for bidding at those locations or at geaugaswcd.comuntil Oct. 18.

Minimum bids start at $90. Artists and pieces include: 2K19 Fest by Byron Leffler, Summer Blossoms by Yvonne Delgado Thomas, Wondrous Waters by Bob Kolcum and Nature’s Kidneys by Nimue Shive.

For more information, call 440-834-1122.

