Roundup of gardening news for July 18, 2019

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Toxic pesticides workshops and field demos. Cuyahoga River Restoration will offer workshops and field demos on conquering invasive plants without toxic pesticides Aug. 8 and 15, from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

The Aug. 8 event will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Library, and the Aug. 15 event will be at the Brooklyn Library. The free events will include classroom discussions, field demonstrations and take-home materials. For more information, contact Carolyn Krause at 216-241-2414, ext. 255, or krausec@cuyahogariver.org.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa.

Master Gardeners garden tour. Last week’s gardening news incorrectly stated the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County’s Fourth Annual Garden Tour would be at 1735 Marr Road, Pulaski, Pa. The tour will be at 1635 Marr Road, Pulaski.

The tour will be July 21 from noon to 5 p.m. and will consist of five gardens within Lawrence County including the Thompson garden, the Emig garden, the 3 garden, the Flak residence and the Heasley garden. Master gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions.

The tour is $10 and registration is encouraged online at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or by calling 877-345-0691. Walk-ins are encouraged to register at the Thompson Garden, 1635 Marr Road Pulaski.

Participants will receive garden location information upon registering. Call the Penn State Extension office at 724-654-8370 with any questions.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Ohio State tree diagnostic workshop. Ohio State University extension specialists will offer a tree diagnostic workshop Aug. 2 in Eisenhower Hall at OSU Mansfield, 1760 University Drive.

Registration is required by July 26, and the cost is $40. Register online at www.woodlandstewards.osu.edu. SAF CFE, ISA and ODA pesticide credits are available.

