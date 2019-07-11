Roundup of gardening news for July 11, 2019

CLARK COUNTY

Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Jubilee. The Ohio State University Extension and Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will present the annual Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Jubilee Aug. 3, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 1900 Park St., Springfield.

The event is free. Hundreds of varieties of plants will be on display in six gardens. The event will include Ask a Master Gardener (bring plant/insect samples for identification and answers to garden questions), garden-related vendors, public service organizations, free hot dogs/water and live music.

For more information, contact Ohio State University Extension of Clark County at 937-521-3860.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa.

Master gardeners host fourth annual garden tour. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are hosting their Fourth Annual Garden Tour July 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

The tour will consist of five gardens within Lawrence County including the Thompson garden, the Emig garden, the 3 garden, the Flak residence and the Heasley garden. Master gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions.

The tour is $10 and registration is encouraged online at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or by calling 877-345-0691. Walk-ins are encouraged to register at the Thompson Garden, 1735 Marr Road Pulaski, Pa.

Participants will receive garden location information upon registering. Call the Penn State Extension office at 724-654-8370 with any questions.

