The Racing Report is a five-part photo essay shot at short tracks in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that will run in Farm and Dairy through the summer. Each month we will bring you a different theme to ponder from a different track. For the fourth installment, photojournalist Matthew Chasney visited Lernerville Speedway, in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 12 to learn about justice at the track.

Smokey Schempp runs a tight ship. As the head pit steward at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. It’s his job to make sure that everyone is playing by the rules. He describes himself as judge, jury and executioner — although his calm demeanor and easy smile might say otherwise.

He’s been involved in motorsports since 1960 when he started racing late-models and modifieds. In fact, he raced against the grandfathers and fathers of some of the drivers racing here today. After his racing days ended, he moved on to officiating. You name it, he’s seen it. “There isn’t much you can do that hasn’t already been tried.” A driver who runs afoul of the rules at Lernerville can expect to receive a certified letter from Smokey informing them of their fine.

What does justice mean on a race track? For Smokey, justice is not a punitive measure, it’s a tool to make things work. Lernerville has a strict no fighting policy. When drivers get into a dispute, it’s his job to mediate. He gives them space to cool off and then brings them into his office to talk it out. Cooler heads usually prevail and drivers come to some kind of understanding. Mistakes happen and Smokey has been in the game long enough to know that nobody wants to throw a $100,000 race car into the trash on purpose.

Anthony Mariani is a long time friend of the track and a recently retired Allegheny County Common Pleas Court judge. Prior to that he worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney, and as a public defender. There is probably nobody more qualified to opine about justice than he is. He stresses that there is an expectation of conduct that keeps the drivers safe and the playing field level — that the scales of justice must never be out of balance. However, he acknowledges that in the real world, this isn’t always the case.

What keeps drivers from cheating? What keeps them in line? As Smokey estimates, it’s not so much the fear of punishment as much as it is mutual respect. “They respect me and I respect them.”

Lernerville Speedway
The technical inspection area at Lernerville Speedway, in Sarver, Pennsylvania. Before cars can compete they must pass technical inspection. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Head pit steward Smokey Schempp has been officiating at Lernerville since 1978. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Pit Steward Joey Beluso (Matthew Chasney photo)
A passing inspection sticker. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Big block modified heat race at Lernerville Speedway, in Butler County, Pennsylvania. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mike Doherty Jr. on his way to a fifth place finish in the big block modified heat race. (Matthew Chasney photo)
The grandstand at Lernerville. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Anthony Mariani, retired Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Judge and friend of Lernerville Speedway. Mariani works on pit crews here as a teenager and came back to the track when his longtime friends, the Tomson family, purchase the track 9 years ago.
Tech inspector Red Feitt (L) makes sure that cars are running in compliance with the rules. Every now and then he catches cheaters but he say that “some of them try but most of them are straight up." (Matthew Chasney photo)
Eric Gabany slides through turn 4 in the big block modifieds feature race. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Sprint car driver Jack Sodeman had an incorrectly calibrated scale at another track cost him a race. “It all works out - sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it works out against you." (Matthew Chasney photo)
David Kalb of Aurora, Ohio would finish an impressive third place. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Cars are weighed before and after the race to ensure that they’re making the minimum weight requirement. Brian Ruhlman gets the OK after a fourth place finish in the Modifieds feature. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Mark Smith after winning the sprint car feature race with his prize: an enormous submarine sandwich and $2,000. (Matthew Chasney photo)

