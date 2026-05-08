Are you ready for hay season? 5 essentials for a successful first cutting

Now that it is May, the making of stored forages is approaching fast and has even started for some. But are you actually ready for the upcoming hay-making season?

There is a lot that goes on during this time of the year, plus we must deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at us. Last year, we had to deal with wet conditions to get first cutting hay made.

So, let’s talk over a few things to help you make sure you are prepared to go for this upcoming hay-making season. Taking a few minutes now can help you when it’s go time.

Timing is everything

When it comes to make hay, timing can be everything and affect everything from quality to flexibility. The ideal time for first-cutting hay, based on plant stage, is the boot stage for grasses and the early bud stage for legumes. Those stages are typically where you best meet quality and quantity.

You also need to be flexible because plants are never ready on the same day each year. It’s always different, and with a year like we have had this year, we might be a little earlier than an average year. Plus, we also have to work with the weather as well.

Be flexible

Flexibility is about being able to time things just right to get hay made and made the correct way. Some advancements have made it easier, like baleage, so we can bale forage at a higher moisture. You just have to make sure you are at the right moisture level, typically between 40 to 65% and wrapped right away. It is all about having a plan for your plan in case something happens as well. Say you’re trying to make dry hay, and the forecast changes to say rain is coming, but you can make baleage before the rain comes. This way, you still get your crop up, just a different plan than what you had at first.

Equipment check

The first question you probably need to ask yourself is, is my equipment ready to go? Going over your equipment before you start can save you time when the conditions are right to make hay. What seems like a small issue could compound and lead to bigger problems. Going over the equipment early can also help with safety during a busy time of the year.

Hay season overlaps with many things, like planting season or maybe family commitments. Another part of safety is that working long days could lead to fatigue, and that fatigue could lead to mistakes, so try not to rush.

Stand longevity

Now let’s talk about the forage specifically. I know that some people try to maximize tonnage, but you could be doing that at the plant’s expense. When looking at the goals of making hay, the primary goal is to get the amount that you need to feed for the year. But another primary goal should also be to have stand longevity.

Cool-season grasses like fescue, orchardgrass and timothy store their energy reserves above ground at the base of the stem. A minimum of a 4-inch residue should be left to promote fast regrowth and maintain stand longevity. Mowing a little higher just reduces the stress on the plant, especially when we head into summer, when the plant faces a higher amount of stress and growth slows.

When you cut lower, you also tend to lower the quality of that hay that is being made because you add more stems, the leaf is what has the most nutrients, and you tend to add more ash content to the hay as well.

The last thing that I want to talk about is hay testing. I know that a lot of you soil test your fields, so that you know what your fields need to produce. Why not take a similar approach with your hay and know what value you have in that hay, whether you are feeding it or selling it?

Forage analysis

Knowing the value in your hay is important; last year, the quality was down on a lot of samples that we tested. Alone, it was not enough for a cow when they are in their greatest need, during lactation and preparing for rebreeding.

This year, like last year, the OSU Extension eBarns program and Small Ruminant Research are offering reduced-cost hay analysis. The cost of the samples will be $15 for the first sample and $20 for each additional sample. The sample analysis is a near Infra-Red NIR analysis that will provide Dry Matter Content, TDN, Crude Protein, ADF, NDF, Ash, Fat, C, P and K.

For sample submissions, Samples must be delivered to your local county Extension office by July 29. Place dry hay in a paper bag. Wet wrapped hay/balage in a plastic bag and placed in the freezer. Samples must be taken with a forage sampling probe. Grab samples will not be analyzed. Most extension offices have a hay sampler that they loan out for collecting samples. Samples should include your name and the completed sample form available at your local OSU Extension office.

If you have any questions about this, please reach out to your local extension office.