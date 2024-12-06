Clubmosses brighten the winter woods

There is an ancient group of vascular plants known as the clubmosses that evolved over 400 million years ago. Detailed fossil records from the Carboniferous period show that they once existed in the form of trees that reached heights of nearly 100 feet. These formed vast forests that contribute to today’s coal deposits. Although presently not found in this type of grandeur, these primitive plants still exist, albeit in smaller forms. Splashes of verdant patches in the winter woods reveal the location of such vegetation, offering a reprieve from the sullen landscape.

Clubmosses (traditionally referred to as lycopodiums) are perennial evergreen plants. Connected by horizontal runners that travel above the ground and shallow rhizomes that anchor them in place, the plants form extensive colonies on the forest floor over long periods of time. Contrary to their name, they are not related to mosses at all, but rather, stand alone in their primitive reproductive strategy.

Clubmosses are not flowering plants. Instead, they sport club-like structures known as strobili which produce tiny reproductive cells known as spores. Resembling candles, they are held up on stiff stems, allowing for the wind or rain to disperse the minuscule spores efficiently when mature in late summer or fall.

Long ago, it was ascertained that the spores of clubmosses were exceptionally flammable, due to their elevated oil content. Native Americans discovered that a bright flash of light was produced when the spores were set afire, making the plant popular in many of their ceremonies. “Lycopodium powder” was utilized by photographers to produce a flash of light before snapping a photo and was also used in fireworks and other pyrotechnic spectacles. This spore powder is available on the market today, often purchased for chemistry labs, magic acts and special theatrical effects.

There are upwards of 400 different species of clubmosses worldwide. Without any effort whatsoever, I can step from my front door into the surrounding woods and immediately spot two of them. Ground cedar (Diphasiastrum digitatum), also known as running cedar or crowsfoot, is a striking plant often found in large colonies, covering the forest floor. The most common member of its genus, its glossy green, scale-like leaves are horizontally flattened, giving it a waxy appearance, feeling almost like plastic to the touch. Low growing, the plants spread by runners along the top of the ground forming a vast network. Sadly, because of their beauty and resemblance to cedar boughs, they are often ripped from their habitat and sold as Christmas greenery, dangerously depleting wild populations.

Also growing in the understory of the deciduous forest near my home is another clubmoss with a beauty all its own. Prince’s pine (Dendrolycopodium obscurum) is often referred to as ground pine, rare clubmoss or princess pine. With a stem that sends up vertical branches that give way to several layers of branchlets, each plant appears as a tiny pine tree with a height rarely reaching 6 inches.

Clubmosses take years and years to attain their colonial status on the forest floor. Often their true beauty isn’t divulged until the landscape dulls and snow covers the ground. This is when they can truly be appreciated for the unique evergreen plants that they are. After all, removing them from their natural habitat only lessens the allure they bestow upon us from the depths of the forest. For me, nothing comes close to surpassing Mother Nature’s natural beauty as her clubmosses brighten the winter woods.