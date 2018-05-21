Western Pa. dairy farmers race in Pittsburgh Marathon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four western Pennsylvania dairy farmers raced in the 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon May 6 as part of Team Chocolate Milk, a dairy promotion campaign that encourages refueling with chocolate milk after running.

Nikki and Billy Smith of Lone Star Dairy, Westmoreland County, ran the full marathon. Along with their five children, they milk 230 Holstein cattle three times a day.

In addition, Nikki and Matt Carr of Lone Oak Dairy, also in Westmoreland County, ran the half marathon. The couple has six children and milk 230 Holsteins on their farm.

Sweet science for athletes

The Refuel with Chocolate Milk campaign touts the science behind milk’s benefits as a natural source of high-quality protein, 3:1 carb-to-protein ratio to refuel muscles, and B vitamins to help convert food to energy.

“Milk is a part of our everyday nutrition,” said Nikki Smith. “It helps our bodies prepare for a race, and provides us with many of the nutrients needed for our recovery after running.”

The American Dairy Association North East has a sponsorship with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) with chocolate milk as its official beverage. As part of the partnership, the dairy association works with local processors to provide chocolate milk for the student athletes to refuel them after several of the largest state competitions.

For more information about Refuel with Chocolate Milk, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.