SUFFIELD, Ohio — Carl Rufener Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at his home Nov. 10. He was born in Canton, Ohio, March 29, 1938, to the late Carl and Marge Rufener Sr.

He spent his entire life farming. He ran a grain farm in Suffield and hauled milk for over 35 years. He also sold Pioneer seed corn for many years.

Rufener’s passion was antique tractors. He made friends across the country and beyond through his love and knowledge of tractors. He helped create “Power from the Past,” which continues to be a fundamental part of the Portage County Randolph Fair to this day. He also announced the county fair tractor pulls for over 30 years.

He was dedicated to his community, serving as a township trustee for over 20 years, belonging to the Suffield Lions Club and worshipping at Suffield United Church of Christ.

Rufener never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He will always be remembered for his calm demeanor, kindness and sharp wit. He was dearly loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Rufener.

He is survived by his sons, Alvin and Bryan Rufener; longtime love Sue Kline; brothers Kenneth (Linda) and Ernest Rufener; sister Sharon Eldreth; grandsons Adam (Savannah) and Matthew (Jordan) Rufener; great-grandchildren, Virginia, Wren, Margo and one on the way and many nieces and nephews. Carl will also be deeply missed by David “Pete” (Stacie) Einloth, whom he considered to be a son.

Visitation was Nov. 14 at Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 State Route 43 in Suffield, followed by a funeral service with the Rev. Sharon Bauman officiating. Interment was at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suffield United Church of Christ.

To share a memory or leave a special message for his family, visit the guest book at www.newcomerakron.com/obituaries/carl-rufener-jr.