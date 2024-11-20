BELLAIRE, Ohio — Richard “Rick” David Workman, 74, passed away Nov. 6 at his home. He was born May 19, 1950, in Bellaire, a son of the late David William Workman and Zelda Mae Winzenreid Workman.

He was a retired employee of the Shadyside Mayflower Stamping Plant. Workman was a member of the Belmont United Presbyterian Church, Phi Theta Pi Business Fraternity, Ohio Shorthorn Breeders’ Association and the Eastern Ohio Shorthorn Breeders’ Association and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, a 1968 graduate of Bellaire High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He loved Shorthorn cattle and was active with the family’s Key Ridge Shorthorn Farm. He was also the owner of Key Ridge Kennels and was the owner and breeder of border collies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Armando Perez.

He is survived by his brother, Bob (Ladonna) Workman; sister Marjorie Perez; four nieces and nephews, Jeff Workman, Becky (Corey) Betts, Brent (Leanne) Workman and Michelle (Brian) Brennan; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Alyssa and Sierra Betts, Breanne, Gage and Cooper Workman and Jacob, Joshua and Caleb Brennan.

A memorial visitation was held Nov. 9 at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, followed by a funeral service with the Rev. Nancy DeStefano as officiant. Full military honors were conducted by the Belmont County Veterans Association. The family requested casual dress and lots of OSU Buckeyes hats and clothing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Shorthorn Breeders’ Association, 5006 Gravel Pitt Road, Cedarville, OH 45314.