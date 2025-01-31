LISBON, Ohio — D. Larry Bates, 71, passed away suddenly Jan. 23 in the emergency room at East Liverpool City Hospital following an apparent heart attack.

He was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Salem, a son of the late Frederick and Eleanor J. (Shaw) Bates and had lived all of his life in the area.

He worked as a machinist for 30 years at the former Deming Pump Company, retiring in 2006, and then went to work for Advantage Machine, retiring in 2019. He also worked on his family farm.

A member of the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith in Salem, Larry was also a member and past master of the Lisbon Grange and a member of the Columbiana County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed pulling antique tractors and going to Bowling Green to watch the tractor pulls. He was an avid skier. Larry loved his family and would do anything for anyone that needed help.

He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, Nanette M. (Bartchy) Bates, whom he married June 21, 1974; daughter Hilary R. Bates of Wooster; brothers James V. (Cheryl) Bates of Salem, Michael F. Bates of Lisbon, Robert L. (Dessie) Bates of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Randall S. (Paula) Bates of Lisbon; grandchildren Ashley R. Hersberger, David Alexander Bates, Colton D. Hershberger, Makayla R. Hlika and Makenzie R. Hlifka.

In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his son, David S. Bates.

A private celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the family farm at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Lisbon Grange, c o Ina Bowles, 37595 State Route 30, Lisbon, OH 44432 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also view Larry’s memorial tribute page, share a memory, and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.