SALEM, Ohio — Charles F. Harris, known affectionately as Chuck to his friends and family, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 Feb. 6 at Salem Regional Medical Center. His final moments were spent surrounded by the love of his family, a testament to the full and cherished life he led.

He was born Nov. 14, 1937, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Franklin S. and Mary Pottorf Harris. A proud 1955 graduate of Salem High School, he later attended Kent State University, where he furthered his education.

Chuck’s professional journey began with Ohio Edison as a first-class lineman, a role he held for 12 years. His industrious spirit soon called him back to his roots when he took over his father’s dairy farm. It was here, amid the fields and livestock, that Chuck found his true calling. Farming was not just a job for him; it was a way of life that he passionately embraced until his well-earned retirement.

A man of faith, Chuck served as both a deacon and elder at the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith. His commitment to community extended beyond the church doors, as he was a lifelong member of the Lisbon Grange and a dedicated member of the Young Farmer organization. In 1970, his agricultural expertise and leadership were recognized when he was named Ohio Young Farmer of the Year.

Chuck’s love for the land was paralleled only by his love for tractor pulling, Oliver Tractors and the Columbiana County Fair, which he eagerly attended year after year. His enthusiasm for farming was a legacy he proudly observed in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he supported wholeheartedly in their sports and various endeavors. Chuck was a people person, never missing an opportunity to engage with new acquaintances or deepen his connection with friends.

His adventurous spirit led him to travel, but he remained a steadfast presence in the lives of his loved ones.

He is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnn Harris (Shaw), whom he married on Feb. 24, 1956. Their fruitful union brought four daughters: Lori (Tom) Stocker, Lisa (Mike) Ellyson, Joyce Harris and Misty (Corey) Hughes. His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought immense joy and pride to his life: Travis Ellyson, Melinda (Anthony) McCowan, Kelly (Artie) Stratton, Tyler (Lacey) Ellyson, Zachary (Becca) Parks, Sierra (Josh) Werling, Mallory (Cameron) Weyer, Allison Anderson, Hillary (Scott) Stacy and Mason (Emily) Hughes; great-grandchildren, Cole (Emily), Trent, Brinley, Dallas, Karli, and Olivia Ellyson; Blake and Kade McCowan; Laci and Kali Stratton; Scarlett and Paige Stacy; Wesley and Jesse Werling, and Baby Weyer on the way.

Chuck also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Blair Whitman, and a sister-in-law, Jean Harris, who will remember him fondly, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were his siblings, Jim Harris and Mary Lou Whitman, and two grandchildren, Joscelin (Ellyson) Hobbs and Katie Stocker.

Friends and family shared in a celebration of Chuck’s life. Visitation was held at Stark Memorial Feb. 9. A funeral service honored his memory Feb. 10.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith Building Fund, 250 Georgetown Road, Salem, OH 44460.

To commemorate Chuck’s life and to continue his legacy of faith, a tribute can be found and condolences shared at starkmemorial.com. Chuck’s life story, his enduring love for his family and his contributions to the community will be fondly remembered and celebrated by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.