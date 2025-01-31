A good and faithful servant has earned his rest and reward

Recently I happened upon a great picture of my dad and my Uncle Howard, seated across from each other at a picnic table. Without knowing either of these two men, anyone would see they were enjoying a great conversation.

Howard Steigerwalt was married to my mother’s sister, Dee, and visiting them was top on our list of fun places to be. Their farm, on a quiet country road, seemed more fun than work.

The house and barn sat on one side of the road, and across from it was a kid’s idea of a summer resort. They had a pond with a floating dock and a high dive. On the lawn nearby, a volleyball net was set up. A house trailer with a large awning provided a picnic area, which is where the picture of Dad and Uncle Howard was taken.

Aunt Dee lived by the creed “the more the merrier!” and no other person I knew was more welcoming. Under her enthusiastic coaching, we learned to make fry pies over the open fire or we would roast hot dogs for all, followed later with toasting more marshmallows than anyone could eat.

“Nobody can go home til all the food is gone!” Aunt Dee would say with a laugh.

Uncle Howard, a busy carpenter and master home builder, was her perfect match. Aunt Dee was the business bookkeeper, and she helped with every part of their small farm. I remember watching them bale hay, my aunt driving the tractor, Howard stacking bales on the wagon. I never saw my uncle without a smile, a warm and jovial soul. Their kids were our treasured cousins, and each visit with them was a wonderful time.

Howard is credited with building over 100 beautiful homes in this area, first in business with his Uncle Jake and later joined by Dee and Howard’s three sons. Howard continued to help people with small carpentry jobs in the years after Dee’s death. We celebrated as a family when Howard later married Kay one summer day near the pond.

It was always a good day when a trip to the lumber or hardware store found Uncle Howard there, picking up items for a current job, a small pencil tucked behind his ear. This continued even after he had reached the age of 90. And no matter how busy he was, he always took time to chat.

Uncle Howard passed away today at the age of 95. A good and faithful servant, he has earned his rest and his reward. He will be missed; we are all better for having walked part of this journey with him.