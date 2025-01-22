LEETONIA, Ohio — David Jacob Goerig, 66, of Leetonia, died Jan. 14 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 29, 1958, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Francis L. Goerig Jr. and Helen Haus Goerig, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

A 1976 graduate of Leetonia High School, he earned an associate’s degree in ornamental agriculture from OSU Agricultural Institute in Wooster, a bachelor’s degree in ornamental agriculture from OSU College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and a master’s in education from Kent State University.

He held positions at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center and The Ohio State University Extension Service, and the Davey Resource Group. He served on the Columbiana County Park District Board of Commissioners for 18 years and was instrumental in securing the grant funding for the Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail. He was a charter member of the Great Ohio Lake to River Greenway Trail Coalition and the Ohio Public Works, Natural Resource Assistance Council for District 14 and served on the board of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church and held memberships at in the Society of Ecological Restoration, American Conifer Society, Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown, Northeast Ohio Christmas Tree Growers and Mahoning Valley Landscape Nursery Association.

His warm smile, patient guidance and tireless efforts to share the magic of plants enriched the lives of all who knew him. Whether explaining the subtle intricacies of soil health or encouraging a child to cultivate their first seed, he embodied the nurturing spirit of his craft.

The family celebrates the kindness of the Ohio Living caregivers, Bethany, Jessica and Theresa, who helped guide him home with love.

He is survived by the love of his life, the former Elizabeth A. Hall, whom he married March 25, 1989; his four children, son Jason A. (Melissa) Goerig, twin daughters Valerie R. (Nicholas) Goerig D’Eramo and Emily L. Goerig, and son, Phillip D. (Tara) Goerig; six grandchildren, Olivia, Dexter and Logan Goerig and Ruth, Joan and Heath D’Eramo; two step grandchildren, Lydia and Henry Deutsch; nieces and nephews; sister Kathryn (David) Goerig Eastlake; brother Raymond P. (Leslie Weidensee) Goerig; sister-in-Law Cheryl Goerig; brother-in-law Ron Everhart; and his wife’s siblings Joseph (Veronica) Hall, Jr. and Jeanne Workinger.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Francis Leo Goerig III, Wayne W. Goerig and Jayme J. Goerig; a sister, Karen Goerig Everhart; and his parents.

The Rev. Bruce Rhodes officiated a funeral service Jan. 20 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greenford Christian Church, c/o Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp Fund PO Box 53 Greenford OH 44422 or the Columbiana County Park District, Greenway Bike Trail c/o Friends of the Park 130 Maple St. Lisbon, OH 44432.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at familycareservices.com.