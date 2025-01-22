Theodore L. Graham

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — Theodore “Ted” L. Graham, 77, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully at his home Jan. 11. He was born June 23, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Donald and Esther (Dierkes) Graham.

He graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1965 and was a self-employed dairy farmer, operating the jointly-owned dairy farm with his brother for 55 years.

He is survived by his siblings, Judith (Gary) Greenisen and David (Roberta) Graham; and his nieces and nephews, Sara Greenisen, David (Marcie) Greenisen, Heather Graham, Corey (Marranda) Graham, James (Sara) Graham, Lindie Schwarten and Heidi (Jon) Hicks. Also surviving are his great-nieces and great-nephews, Abby, Cole, Rachel, Carter, Samantha, Nora, Wes, Cleyten, Colton, Reese, Kennedy and Grace; and many cousins.

Visitation and a service were held Jan. 20 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown. Memorial contributions may be sent to the giver’s choice. Support your local dairy farmer by drinking milk.