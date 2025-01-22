LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Earl John Wolfe, 90, passed away peacefully Jan. 15 at his home. He was born in North Canton Aug. 23, 1934, to the late Lester and Catherine (Conley) Wolfe.

He graduated from Middlebranch High School in 1952 and was a dairy farmer all his life, enjoying farming with his father and brothers, Carl and George, and later with his sons, John and Dale. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the late ‘50s.

He loved country music, polka dancing, playing euchre, tractor pulls and traveling to farm conventions. Besides most of the U.S., he loved his trips to Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Canadian Railway and Europe, revisiting Munich near where he was stationed, along with several other countries in Europe. Earl’s favorite pet was his beloved black cat Midnight.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his much loved brother and friend, George; daughter-in-law Barbara Wolfe; son-in-law Michael Lawson and the mother of his children, Ruth (Larson) Wolfe.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Lou Wolfe; brother Carl Wolfe; sister-in-law Leeta Wolfe; his children, Eileen (Richard) Andre, Diane Lawson, John (Ann) Wolfe and Dale (Lisa) Wolfe; in addition to his stepson, Edward (Azam) Jordan and their sons Daniel (Christine) and Jacob. He is also survived by grandchildren Jenna (Ali) Chowdhury, Paul Andre, Alex Lawson, Luke Lawson, Robert (Savannah) Wolfe, Katherine (William) Brown, Daniel Wolfe, Joshua (Ashley) Wolfe and Emily (Zach) Gross; and great-grandchildren Safiya Chowdhury, Louis and Ivy Wolfe, Clara Wolfe and Hannah and Tyler Gross.

Funeral services were Jan. 19 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio, with Chaplin Mark Ballard officiating. Earl was laid to rest in North Canton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Uniontown, OH 44685.