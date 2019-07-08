JOHNSTON, Ohio — Marjorie Taft Sunbury, 73, of Johnston, died July 2, 2019, at Cortland Care Center following a 16-year battle with polycystic kidney disease.

She was born in Warren Oct. 17, 1945, the daughter of Francis and Hazel (Smallsreed) Taft.

Mrs. Sunbury graduated from Windham High School and Bowling Green State University before teaching in the Kenston School System in Geauga County. After marrying James Sunbury, she moved to Johnston. Together, they ran a dairy farm (Von-Sun) for many years.

Mrs. Sunbury is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Sunbury; her sister-in-law Ann Taft; her nephew, her nieces and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert A. Taft.

The visitation was held July 5 at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland. Her funeral service was July 6 at Johnston Federated United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease). Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.