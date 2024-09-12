BRADNER, British Columbia — Martin “Bud” Yoder, 49, took his last breath of life on this earth June 29, with his wife at his side.

Martin Wesley Yoder was born to John Junior and Lois Marie Yoder on March 8, 1975. His father nicknamed Martin “Bud” as he was the youngest of eight children. Bud grew up on a farm near West Salem, Ohio. He lived and breathed farm life, from the first word he learned to spell – CASE (tractor) – to joining the local Wayne County 4-H Program.

In High School, Bud played basketball and was an active member of the Northwestern FFA. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1993. Following graduation, Bud attended Rosedale Bible Institute, where he enjoyed friendships and participated in the RBI drama productions.

After RBI, Bud spent many years fitting cattle for shows and sales across the world in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Brazil.

Bud developed a special relationship with Jim and Nancy Kemp when he worked for them as their cattle herdsman. Later, he also worked for David Hershey in the same capacity. While Martin loved working with cattle, he found his next calling working alongside Roger Baker. After a long stint with Roger, who almost succeeded at turning him into a Hollywood star (hear the full story at the service), Bud’s desire to be his own boss led him to start a hoof trimming business which he successfully operated for eight years.

Bud always said he did not want to “just marry a woman he could live with,” but to “marry a woman he couldn’t live without.” When he found the woman he couldn’t live without, he promptly sold his thriving business, his house and moved to Canada, to marry Sarah Donaldson on June, 28, 2014.

Bud and Sarah wasted no time starting a family. Nine months and one week after the wedding, they welcomed their daughter, Mikaela Joy Yoder on April 3, 2015. Bud started working on Sarah’s family’s farm. Bud quickly became the go-to man, and he took the role with a charismatic willingness. Soon after, Sarah and Bud started their own farm, Golden Gate Farms. They built a state-of-the-art Lely robotic milking and feeding system and were a model farm for many tours. Bud enjoyed having farmers from all over the world tour the farm and discuss old and progressive farming methods.

In 2018, Bud and Sarah welcomed their son, John Wesley Yoder to complete their family. Bud lived to farm and enjoyed the company of his family. He included his family in everything he did and wanted to pursue. He enjoyed family trips, side-by-side trips and traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, for the World Dairy Expo to exhibit his cows.

He was a true showman. Always displaying a true example to youth and fellow friends in his everyday actions.

Bud attended Bradner Presbyterian Church and was active in the ministry. He was a true shepherd in how he lived. He lived by God’s word, and shared and taught his children all life’s lessons from its pages.

Bud was proceeded in death by his father, John Junior Yoder (2014). He is survived by his mother Lois Yoder, Wooster, Ohio. He is also survived by his siblings Linda (James) Nissley, Tucson, Arizona; Delbert (Heather) Yoder, West Salem, Ohio; Daniel Yoder, Apple Creek, Ohio; Glenda (Marvin) Zuercher, Wooster, Ohio; Myron Yoder, Centerville, Ohio; Anita (Ryan) Hostetler, Mechanicsburg, Ohio; and Marla Yoder, Columbus, Ohio. Bud will also be greatly missed by his many nephews and nieces. He always had a way of making each one feel like they were his favorite.

There will be a Tribute to Bud’s Life in Wooster, Ohio, on September 22, 2004, at 2 p.m. at Roger Baker’s Farm, 6609 Ashland Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

A tribute, followed by a time of visitation and a meal provided by farmers and friends of the agricultural community that loved Bud. If you knew Bud, please plan to attend and share your memories with family and friends in private conversation or at the open mic during the meal. There will also be a Keepsake Box for you to share a written memory of Bud with his children that they can enjoy for years to come.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Northwestern FFA and/or AWANA, a program that Mikaela and John are a part of in Bradner, Britich Columbia. Information will be available at the service.