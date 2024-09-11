Ohio State assists farmers following USDA natural disaster declaration

By Tracy Turner

Ohio State University

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is intensifying its efforts to support farmers after the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared 23 Ohio counties as natural disaster areas this week due to severe drought. This federal designation enables farmers to access emergency loans and other federal aid programs.

Drought conditions that began in Ohio in mid-June have worsened throughout the summer. The majority of Ohio is now grappling with drought conditions that are wreaking havoc on local agriculture.

The recent stretch of hot temperatures combined with scant rainfall has resulted in at least 95% of the state affected by abnormal dryness or worse, with 31% in severe drought, 22% in extreme drought and 7% in exceptional drought, according to the Sept. 5 update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

And Ohio is now experiencing its first exceptional drought in history, affecting 15 counties.

Farmers in the designated counties are now eligible for USDA emergency loans, which can be used to replace equipment, replant crops, cover living expenses or refinance debt. These loans are critical, as drought conditions continue to impact crops and livestock statewide.

“The drought has placed unprecedented strain on farmers, and CFAES is here to offer both immediate and long-term assistance,” said Chris Zoller, interim assistant director, agriculture and natural resources, Ohio State University Extension. “Farmers can now access federal resources through the USDA, and CFAES will continue to provide research-based guidance to help them navigate this difficult time.”

Response

CFAES’s Drought Rapid Response Team, activated earlier in the summer, is working closely with the USDA, state agencies, and local farmers to assess the drought’s impact and develop strategies for mitigation. The team holds weekly check-ins to monitor weather patterns, crop health, and water resources.

“This drought is historic and challenging,” said David Marrison, OSU Extension field specialist in farm management. “These USDA assistance programs offer vital financial relief that will help our agricultural community recover and continue operating.”

Farmers can also access other USDA Farm Service Agency programs, including the Livestock Forage Disaster Program and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, which provide compensation for grazing and crop losses.

“These programs are critical for ensuring Ohio’s farmers can maintain their operations through one of the most challenging growing seasons in recent memory,” Zoller added.

Widespread impact and urgency of relief. The drought has had widespread effects across Ohio, including dried-up ponds, low water tables, and stressed crops and livestock. Aaron Wilson, state climatologist and OSU Extension field specialist, highlighted the severity of the situation.

“With this level of drought intensity, we’re seeing severe impacts — from early leaf drop in trees to heightened fire risk during harvest,” said Wilson. “Farmers are facing incredibly difficult conditions, and the USDA’s disaster designations open the door for much-needed support.”

Ohio’s corn and soybean crops have been particularly hard hit, with 58% of corn and 54% of soybeans rated fair to very poor, according to the Sept. 3 USDA crop progress report. Additionally, 91% of pastures and ranges are in fair to very poor condition.

Livestock producers are also facing tough decisions. Many farmers are hauling water daily, while others are dipping into winter hay reserves to feed cattle, said Garth Ruff, OSU Extension field specialist in beef cattle and livestock marketing.

“Some may even be forced to cull herds due to dwindling water supplies and low forage availability,” Ruff said.

Wilson warned that the drought’s effects could worsen.

“With above-normal temperatures and little rainfall forecasted, farmers must prepare for prolonged drought conditions, which could extend well into the fall,” he said.

Guidance and resources for farmers. CFAES encourages farmers to visit its Drought Conditions and Resources webpage (https://kx.osu.edu/page/early-drought-response) for updated information on managing forage, irrigation strategies and soil conservation. OSU Extension specialists are available to provide consultations and on-the-ground support.

“OSU Extension and CFAES faculty and staff understand the economic significance of this drought, as it hits at a time of lower commodity prices and higher input prices,” Marrison said. “We, along with our partners, like the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency, Farm Bureau, and our commodity organizations, are committed to helping our farmers navigate today’s challenges.

“In short, we are family in the agricultural industry, and together, we will work to overcome this challenge using experience and wisdom gleaned from the droughts of 1998 and 2012 along with best financial and production practices and strategies of today.”

Farmers interested in USDA emergency loans or disaster assistance programs should contact their local FSA office or visit the USDA’s disaster assistance website.

For ongoing updates and resources related to agriculture, visit go.osu.edu/ohiodrought. For more information on drought preparedness and other drought impacts, visit climate.osu.edu/drought.