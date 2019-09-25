Pumpkin Applesauce Mini-Muffins
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat pastry flour (or all-purpose flour)
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup applesauce
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degree. Spray your mini-muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Whisk together to combine. Set aside.
- In a smaller bowl, combine your apple sauce, canola oil, vanilla, and canned pumpkin. Stir until all ingredients are combined.
- Add your wet ingredients to your dry ingredients. Stir until all ingredients are mixed through.
- Using a small spoon or a melon ball scooper, scoop the muffin batter into the muffin tin. Only fill each cup 3/4 full.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes, rotating pan once halfway through cooking.
