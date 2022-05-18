Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 4 flatbreads
  • 1/2 cup hummus
  • 4 4-oz grilled chicken fillets cooked
  • 1/2 cup fresh spinach leaves
  • 1 red onion sliced into rings
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese, optional
  • handful Greek olives *Optional

Directions:

  1. Begin by heating each flatbread just until warm. Spread 1/4 of the hummus on each flatbread. Place chicken, spinach, and red onion on top of the hummus. If desired, sprinkle feta cheese and Greek olives on top.

