Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 4 flatbreads
- 1/2 cup hummus
- 4 4-oz grilled chicken fillets cooked
- 1/2 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 1 red onion sliced into rings
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, optional
- handful Greek olives *Optional
Directions:
- Begin by heating each flatbread just until warm. Spread 1/4 of the hummus on each flatbread. Place chicken, spinach, and red onion on top of the hummus. If desired, sprinkle feta cheese and Greek olives on top.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!