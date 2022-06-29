Argentinean Grilled Steak with Salsa Criolla
Ingredients for the sauce:
- 1 large, ripe tomato (cored, seeded, and finely chopped, about 1/2 cup)
- 1/4 small red onion (finely chopped, about 1/4 cup)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley (finely chopped)
- 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1/4 tsp. oregano leaf
- 1/8 tsp. low-sodium adobo seasoning
- 1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper
Ingredients for the steak:
- 1 pound skirt steak
- 1/8 tsp. low-sodium adobo seasoning
Directions:
- For the sauce: In a small bowl, mix together tomato, onions, parsley, olive oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano, low-sodium adobo seasoning and crushed red pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up until 48 hours.
- For the steak: Heat grill to medium-high heat. Sprinkle steak on both sides with low-sodium adobo seasoning. Place steak on hot, greased grill grates. Cook, flipping once, until steak is well browned on both sides and cooked to 145 °F (about 6 minutes for medium-rare). Let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice steak. Divide steak evenly among serving plates. Top with reserved Salsa Criolla.
