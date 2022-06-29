Argentinean Grilled Steak with Salsa Criolla

By -
0
5

Argentinean Grilled Steak with Salsa Criolla

Ingredients for the sauce:

  • 1 large, ripe tomato (cored, seeded, and finely chopped, about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 small red onion (finely chopped, about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley (finely chopped)
  • 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1/4 tsp. oregano leaf
  • 1/8 tsp. low-sodium adobo seasoning
  • 1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper

Ingredients for the steak:

  • 1 pound skirt steak
  • 1/8 tsp. low-sodium adobo seasoning

Directions:

  1. For the sauce: In a small bowl, mix together tomato, onions, parsley, olive oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano, low-sodium adobo seasoning and crushed red pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up until 48 hours.
  2. For the steak: Heat grill to medium-high heat. Sprinkle steak on both sides with low-sodium adobo seasoning. Place steak on hot, greased grill grates. Cook, flipping once, until steak is well browned on both sides and cooked to 145 °F (about 6 minutes for medium-rare). Let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice steak. Divide steak evenly among serving plates. Top with reserved Salsa Criolla.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.