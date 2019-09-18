Rosemary Vegetable Skewers
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, rinsed
- 1 squash, rinsed and sliced into ¼ – ½ inch rounds
- 1 zucchini, rinsed and sliced into ¼ – ½ inch rounds
- 1 orange bell pepper, rinsed and sliced into ¾ inch squares
- 4-ounce mushrooms, rinsed and wiped clean
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary chopped
Directions:
- Soak wooden skewers in water for 20 minutes.
- Combine olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and rosemary. Set aside.
- Heat oven broiler to high.
- Remove wooden skewers from water and begin to alternate threading tomatoes, squash, zucchini, bell pepper, and mushroom.
- Place vegetable skewers on rimmed baking sheet and brush with lemon-herb oil.
- Place under broiler 5 minutes. Remove and carefully flip skewers (they will be hot). Place back in oven and broil another 5-7 minutes.
NOTE: Carefully watch vegetables under broiler to avoid burning.
