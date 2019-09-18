Rosemary Vegetable Skewers

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, rinsed
  • 1 squash, rinsed and sliced into ¼ – ½ inch rounds
  • 1 zucchini, rinsed and sliced into ¼ – ½ inch rounds
  • 1 orange bell pepper, rinsed and sliced into ¾ inch squares
  • 4-ounce mushrooms, rinsed and wiped clean
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary chopped

Directions:

  1. Soak wooden skewers in water for 20 minutes.
  2. Combine olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and rosemary. Set aside.
  3. Heat oven broiler to high.
  4. Remove wooden skewers from water and begin to alternate threading tomatoes, squash, zucchini, bell pepper, and mushroom.
  5. Place vegetable skewers on rimmed baking sheet and brush with lemon-herb oil.
  6. Place under broiler 5 minutes. Remove and carefully flip skewers (they will be hot). Place back in oven and broil another 5-7 minutes.

NOTE: Carefully watch vegetables under broiler to avoid burning.

