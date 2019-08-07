Frosted Lemon Pie

By -
0
1

Frosted Lemon Pie
Originally published on: July 3, 1980

CRUMB CRUST:

  • 1 1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 (1/2 stick) butter, melted

FILLING:

  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grated lemon peel
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons cold water
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1 cup whipping cream, whipped

Directions:

  1. FOR CRUST: Heat oven to 350 degrees.  Combine cracker crumbs and sugar.  Stir in butter until evenly mixed.  Firmly press onto bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate.  Bake 5 minutes.  Cool.
  2. FOR FILLING: Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored, about 5 minutes.  Add 1/2 cup sugar, lemon peel, juice and water.  Cook in top of double boiler over rapidly boiling water until thickened, about 10 minutes.  Cool completely.  Fill crust and refrigerate.  Decorate with choice of mint, lemon slices, and dollops of whipped cream.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleChestnut Stroganoff
Next articleRice Casserole

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.