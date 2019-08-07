Frosted Lemon Pie
Originally published on: July 3, 1980
CRUMB CRUST:
- 1 1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 (1/2 stick) butter, melted
FILLING:
- 3 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons grated lemon peel
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons cold water
- 3 egg whites
- 1 cup whipping cream, whipped
Directions:
- FOR CRUST: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cracker crumbs and sugar. Stir in butter until evenly mixed. Firmly press onto bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake 5 minutes. Cool.
- FOR FILLING: Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored, about 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup sugar, lemon peel, juice and water. Cook in top of double boiler over rapidly boiling water until thickened, about 10 minutes. Cool completely. Fill crust and refrigerate. Decorate with choice of mint, lemon slices, and dollops of whipped cream.
