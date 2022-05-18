Egg, Ham and Spinach Sandwich
Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 4 slices deli-style smoked ham
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
- 4 eggs
- 4 tsp. Parmesan cheese (freshly grated)
- 4 whole wheat sandwich thins (1-1/2 oz each, toasted)
Directions:
- Spray a nonstick oven-proof skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add ham slices and cook for 1 minute per side. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add olive oil to pan and add spinach to pan, sprinkle with garlic powder and pepper. Sauté until spinach is wilted; remove from pan and set aside.
- Crack the eggs into pan; break yolk with spatula to make it run. Cook until egg starts to firm about 30-60 seconds and flip egg. Sprinkle each egg with 1 tsp. Parmesan cheese. Cook until done and top each egg with 1 ham slice and spoonful of cooked spinach.
- Place each egg (topped with ham and spinach) on whole-wheat sandwich thin and top with other slice of sandwich thin. Makes 4 sandwiches.
