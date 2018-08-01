Peach-a-peno Preserves

Submitted by: Ivory Harlow of Chillicothe, Ohio

Peach preserves with a kick! Peach-a-peno is great on biscuits or used as a glaze for pork or poultry.

Ingredients:

  • 7 cups peaches, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cups jalapeno peppers, deseeded and shredded
  • 2 pkgs fruit pectin
  • ½ cup lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 7 ½ cups sugar

Directions:

  1. Combine peaches, peppers, pectin, lemon juice and butter in heavy stockpot, bring to a hard boil while stirring.
  2. Add sugar; stir until dissolved. Hard boil 1 minute while stirring.
  3. Skim foam.
  4. Fill jars and process in accordance with safe canning guidelines.

