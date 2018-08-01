Submitted by: Ivory Harlow of Chillicothe, Ohio
Peach preserves with a kick! Peach-a-peno is great on biscuits or used as a glaze for pork or poultry.
Ingredients:
- 7 cups peaches, peeled and chopped
- 2 cups jalapeno peppers, deseeded and shredded
- 2 pkgs fruit pectin
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 7 ½ cups sugar
Directions:
- Combine peaches, peppers, pectin, lemon juice and butter in heavy stockpot, bring to a hard boil while stirring.
- Add sugar; stir until dissolved. Hard boil 1 minute while stirring.
- Skim foam.
- Fill jars and process in accordance with safe canning guidelines.