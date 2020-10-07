No-Bake Apple Cinnamon Snack Bites

No-Bake Apple Cinnamon Snack Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup dates 
  • ¼ cup shredded apple 
  • 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 
  • 1 cup almonds 
  • ½ cup shredded coconut, for rolling

Directions:

  1. Soak the dates in water for 10 minutes to soften. Drain and add to a food processor.
  2. Add shredded apple and cinnamon and process until smooth.
  3. Add almonds and pulse a few times.
  4. Refrigerate mixture for 30 minutes before forming into 16 bites. Roll each energy bite in shredded     coconut.
  5. Store in the fridge or freezer.

