Slow-Cooker Chicken Burgundy Stew
Ingredients:
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- 1 package (32 oz) boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces and patted dry
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 cups sliced carrots
- 1 package (8 oz) cremini mushrooms, quartered
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1/2 cup dry white wine (white Burgundy or Chardonnay)
- 2 cups chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons water
- Chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired
Directions:
- In 5-quart Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium-high heat 7 to 9 minutes, stirring frequently, until bacon is browned and crisp. With slotted spoon, remove bacon to 5- or 6-quart slow cooker.
- Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add half of the chicken to bacon drippings in Dutch oven; cook 3 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned. Remove chicken to slow cooker with bacon. Repeat with remaining chicken.
- Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to Dutch oven; stir in onion, carrots and mushrooms. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until onion is tender and mushroom juices have released. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add wine; heat to boiling, scraping bottom to release any brown bits. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until wine is reduced by half. Transfer mixture to slow cooker.
- Stir in chicken broth, thyme and bay leaf. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 4 to 5 hours or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
- In small bowl, mix flour and water; stir into slow cooker. Cover; cook on High heat setting 20 to 25 minutes or until thickened.
- Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Discard bay leaf. Garnish with parsley. Serve with mashed potatoes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!