Strawberry Limeade
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup water
- 1/2 lb. sliced strawberries
- 20-30 mint leaves
- 2 cups cold water
Directions:
- To make the simple syrup, combine the sugar and water in a saucepan, and cook over medium high heat for 5-10 minutes until the sugar is dissolved and the liquid is clear.
- In a large pitcher, combine the lime juice, simple syrup, strawberries, mint, and water.
- Let sit in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!