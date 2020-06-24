Strawberry Limeade

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup lime juice
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/2 lb. sliced strawberries
  • 20-30 mint leaves
  • 2 cups cold water

Directions:

  1. To make the simple syrup, combine the sugar and water in a saucepan, and cook over medium high heat for 5-10 minutes until the sugar is dissolved and the liquid is clear. 
  2. In a large pitcher, combine the lime juice, simple syrup, strawberries, mint, and water.
  3. Let sit in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours.   

