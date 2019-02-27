Maple Cornbread

Maple Cornbread
Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/3 cups flour
  • 2/3 cup cornmeal
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 plus 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup melted butter
  • 2 eggs, slightly beaten

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F and grease a 8 x 8-inch pan.
  2. In a large bowl, sift together the dry ingredients, then add the milk, syrup, melted butter, and eggs. Stir until just combined — a few lumps are alright.
  3. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

