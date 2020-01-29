Orange Glazed Skinless Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- 10 chicken wings (skin removed)
- 3 tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 8 tablespoon orange marmalade (1/2 cup)
Directions:
- Rinse chicken wings and dry on paper toweling. Tuck the wing tip under the larger joint to form a triangle. Heat butter in skillet (200°F on temperature controlled gas burner).
- Sprinkle wings with seasoned salt and place in heated butter. Sauté on temperature controlled gas burner (325°F) until evenly brown on both sides, about 20 minutes.
- Spread with orange marmalade, continuing to sauté while basting frequently for another 20 minutes. Remove from skillet. Serve hot.
- Hold at serving temperature on automatic burner or in ‘Keep-Warm’ oven set at 170°F. They will be glazed and “sticky” good.
