Orange Glazed Skinless Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • 10 chicken wings (skin removed)
  • 3 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 8 tablespoon orange marmalade (1/2 cup)

Directions:

  1. Rinse chicken wings and dry on paper toweling. Tuck the wing tip under the larger joint to form a triangle. Heat butter in skillet (200°F on temperature controlled gas burner).
  2. Sprinkle wings with seasoned salt and place in heated butter. Sauté on temperature controlled gas burner (325°F) until evenly brown on both sides, about 20 minutes.
  3. Spread with orange marmalade, continuing to sauté while basting frequently for another 20 minutes. Remove from skillet. Serve hot.
  4. Hold at serving temperature on automatic burner or in ‘Keep-Warm’ oven set at 170°F. They will be glazed and “sticky” good.

