Take-a-Break Snack Mix

By -
0
31

Take-a-Break Snack Mix

Ingredients:

  • non-stick Cooking spray 
  • 1/4 cup sliced, unsalted almonds 
  • 1 Tbsp. light brown sugar 
  • 2 tsp. water 
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon 
  • 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg 
  • 2 cup whole-grain oat cereal with yogurt-flavored coating 
  • 2 cup whole-grain wheat and bran flakes with raisins 
  • 1/2 cups unsweetened, dried cranberries 
  • 1/2 cups unsweetened, dried blueberries 

Directions:

  1. Put a piece of aluminum foil about 12 inches square on a platter or baking sheet. Lightly spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
  2. In a small nonstick skillet, dry-roast the almonds over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes, or until lightly golden brown, stirring occasionally.
  3. Stir in the brown sugar, water, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the liquid has evaporated and the almonds are coated with the mixture, stirring constantly. Transfer to the foil. Let cool completely, 15 to 20 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the remaining ingredients.
  5. Add the cooled almonds to the cereal mixture, stirring to combine. Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.