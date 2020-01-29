Take-a-Break Snack Mix
Ingredients:
- non-stick Cooking spray
- 1/4 cup sliced, unsalted almonds
- 1 Tbsp. light brown sugar
- 2 tsp. water
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 cup whole-grain oat cereal with yogurt-flavored coating
- 2 cup whole-grain wheat and bran flakes with raisins
- 1/2 cups unsweetened, dried cranberries
- 1/2 cups unsweetened, dried blueberries
Directions:
- Put a piece of aluminum foil about 12 inches square on a platter or baking sheet. Lightly spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a small nonstick skillet, dry-roast the almonds over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes, or until lightly golden brown, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the brown sugar, water, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the liquid has evaporated and the almonds are coated with the mixture, stirring constantly. Transfer to the foil. Let cool completely, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the remaining ingredients.
- Add the cooled almonds to the cereal mixture, stirring to combine. Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days.
