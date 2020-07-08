Scalloped Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 6 medium russet potatoes
- 1 medium yellow onion (cut into thin strips)
- 1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup fat free half-and-half
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese (shredded sharp, divided)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Peel potatoes and slice into thin rounds.
- Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and sauté onions and potatoes over medium-high heat until the onions turn clear.
- Spray a pie pan or 8-inch round cake pan with cooking spray.
- Place a thick layer (about half) of the potatoes and onions in the bottom of pan.
- Add salt and pepper to half-and-half. Pour 1/2 cup of the half-and-half over the potatoes. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the cheese on top.
- Add remaining potatoes and pour 1/2 cup half-and-half over the potatoes and top with remaining cheese.
- Bake for 40 minutes or until potatoes are soft.
Note: These potatoes are salt-free, but if you wish, you can add up to 1/4 tsp. of salt at the same time as the black pepper for flavor.)
