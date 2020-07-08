Simple, but Tasty Peanut Butter Cookies

By -
0
31

Simple, but Tasty Peanut Butter Cookies

Yield: 12-15 Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1 egg

Directions:

  1. Blend the ingredients together; set aside for 5 minutes.
  2. Scoop the dough with a small ice cream scoop. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheets. Make a criss-cross pattern on top of each cookie using the tines of a fork.
  3. Bake at 350ºF for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for five minutes; remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleScalloped Potatoes
Next articleSpinach Quesadillas

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.