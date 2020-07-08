Simple, but Tasty Peanut Butter Cookies
Yield: 12-15 Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Blend the ingredients together; set aside for 5 minutes.
- Scoop the dough with a small ice cream scoop. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheets. Make a criss-cross pattern on top of each cookie using the tines of a fork.
- Bake at 350ºF for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for five minutes; remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.
