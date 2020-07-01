Texas Pork Ribs

Texas Pork Ribs

Ingredients:

  • 6 pounds pork spareribs
  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  • ¼ cup salt
  • 2 ½ tablespoons ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 5 tablespoons pan drippings
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • 4 cups ketchup
  • 3 cups hot water
  • 4 tablespoons brown sugar
  • cayenne pepper to taste
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 cup wood chips, soaked

Directions:

  1. Clean the ribs, and trim away any excess fat.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, 1/4 cup salt, ground black pepper, paprika, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. Coat ribs liberally with spice mix. Place the ribs in two 10×15 inch roasting pans, piling two racks of ribs per pan. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.
  3. Preheat oven to 275˚F (135˚C). Bake uncovered for 3 to 4 hours, or until the ribs are tender and nearly fall apart.
  4. Remove 5 tablespoons of drippings from the bottom of the roasting pans, and place in a skillet over medium heat. Cook onion in pan drippings until lightly browned and tender. Stir in ketchup, and heat for 3 to 4 more minutes, stirring constantly.
  5. Next, mix in water and brown sugar, and season to taste with cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour, adding water as necessary to achieve desired thickness.
  6. Preheat grill for medium-low heat. When ready to grill, add soaked wood chips to the coals or to the smoker box of a gas grill. Lightly oil grill grate. Place ribs on the grill two racks at a time so they are not crowded. Cook for 20 minutes, turning occasionally.
  7. Baste ribs with sauce during the last 10 minutes of grilling, so the sauce does not burn.

