Spinach Quesadillas

Spinach Quesadillas

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 pound fresh spinach
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 8 corn tortillas 6 or 7-inch
  • 1/4 cup salsa drained
  • 3/4 cup reduced-fat shredded Monterey jack cheese

Directions:

  1. Place spinach in colander in sink and run water over the greens. Drain and pat dry.  Chop the washed spinach.  
  2. Add vegetable oil to skillet and sauté fresh spinach quickly over medium heat until soft.  
  3. Place 4 tortillas on a work surface.  Spread half of the 3/4 cup cheese evenly on each tortilla.  Top the cheese with 1 Tablespoon salsa, followed by 1/4 cup of cooked spinach.  Evenly spread remaining cheese on top of the spinach on each tortilla.  Top with remaining tortillas and press firmly.  
  4. Cook each quesadilla in skillet over medium heat until cheese melts and tortillas are golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.  

