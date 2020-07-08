Spinach Quesadillas
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pound fresh spinach
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 8 corn tortillas 6 or 7-inch
- 1/4 cup salsa drained
- 3/4 cup reduced-fat shredded Monterey jack cheese
Directions:
- Place spinach in colander in sink and run water over the greens. Drain and pat dry. Chop the washed spinach.
- Add vegetable oil to skillet and sauté fresh spinach quickly over medium heat until soft.
- Place 4 tortillas on a work surface. Spread half of the 3/4 cup cheese evenly on each tortilla. Top the cheese with 1 Tablespoon salsa, followed by 1/4 cup of cooked spinach. Evenly spread remaining cheese on top of the spinach on each tortilla. Top with remaining tortillas and press firmly.
- Cook each quesadilla in skillet over medium heat until cheese melts and tortillas are golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.
