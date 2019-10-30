Venison Meatballs

By -
0
7

Venison Meatballs

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground venison
  • 2/3 cup bread crumbs
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 jar your favorite spaghetti sauce

Directions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs with milk. Add bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and garlic powder; mix well. Add ground meat and knead with your hands until well blended.
  2. Form into meatballs about the size of golf balls. Brown the meatballs on all sides then put them in a pan of spagh
  3. etti sauce and simmer, covered, for an hour. Serve with pasta.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.