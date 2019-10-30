Venison Meatballs
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground venison
- 2/3 cup bread crumbs
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/3 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 jar your favorite spaghetti sauce
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs with milk. Add bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and garlic powder; mix well. Add ground meat and knead with your hands until well blended.
- Form into meatballs about the size of golf balls. Brown the meatballs on all sides then put them in a pan of spagh
- etti sauce and simmer, covered, for an hour. Serve with pasta.
