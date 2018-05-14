7 safety tips for driving farm equipment on the road

Did you know it is illegal in most states to use the slow-moving vehicle emblem on permanent, stationary objects such as mailbox posts, driveway entrances and fences? These laws and others play a role in keeping everyone safe as farm equipment gets moved from farm to field.
Farmers play a big role in road safety, too. Here are some tips to reduce hazards when taking wide equipment onto the road:
1SMV signs
Pennsylvania and Ohio laws require you to place a slow-moving vehicle reflector on any machine that travels the road slower than 25 mph. Always point the triangle up, keep the SMV emblem clean to maximize reflectivity, and replace the emblem when it fades, normally every 2-3 years.
2Reflectors
Mark the edges of tractors and machines with reflective tape and reflectors. Consider installing retrofit lighting on older machinery to increase visibility.
3Lights
Turn on your lights, but turn off rear spotlights when going onto the road. From a distance, they can be mistaken for headlights.
4On the road
Avoid the highway during rush hours and bad weather. Ensure that you have adequate lighting when driving before sunrise or after sunset.
5Pilot cars
Use pilot cars if you are going a considerable distance. Hang an orange flag out the window of the pilot vehicle.
6Mirrors
Consider installing mirrors on equipment see motorists around you.
7Follow the law
Follow all transportation laws.
Source: Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, www.pfb.com/ruralroadsafety.
(Farm and Dairy is featuring a series of “101” columns throughout the year to help young and beginning farmers master farm living. From finances to management to machinery repair and animal care, farmers do it all.)
