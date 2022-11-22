How to brine a turkey for Thanksgiving

Brining poultry before cooking is one of my favorite ways to increase its moisture content and enhance its flavor. There are a few ways to brine a Thanksgiving turkey. You can use a dry brine, a wet brine mixture or a saltwater brine.
Brining a turkey for Thanksgiving requires a little planning, refrigerator space and a short list of ingredients. Learn how to meet food safety requirements and choose the brining method that’s right for you.
Brining a turkey
Poultry brines are typically made up of a mixture of water, salt, sugar, herbs, spices and sometimes citrus peels. They can infuse your turkey with moisture, seasoning and flavor.
However, others believe brining a turkey is unnecessary and alters the natural flavor of the bird.
Dry brine. A dry brine is rubbed on the surface of the turkey and left on the bird for 24 hours before cooking it. It penetrates the meat more slowly than a wet brine and results in crispy skin and moist meat.
- Pat your turkey dry with paper towels.
- Make a seasoning blend that contains ½ tsp of Kosher salt and ¼ tsp of baking powder per pound of turkey and includes any herbs and spices you desire.
- Season the entire bird including the cavity, bottom and underneath the wings and drumsticks.
- Refrigerate uncovered for 24 hours before cooking.
- Brush the entire surface of the turkey with melted butter before cooking.
- Roast as you normally would.
Wet brine mixture. A wet brine mixture is made from water, salt and a combination of spices, herbs and sometimes citrus peels. It’s boiled and cooled before the turkey is completely submerged in it for 12-24 hours in the refrigerator. The result is succulent meat, but the skin is sometimes less crisp.
- Combine spices, herbs, citrus peels, sugar, water and salt (1 tbsp of Kosher salt per quart of liquid) in a large pot or container big enough to submerge your turkey. Make sure sugar and salt are dissolved completely.
- Submerge turkey completely in brine. You can also use a brining bag if refrigerator space is a concern.
- Refrigerate 12-14 hours before cooking.
- Remove the turkey from the brine and discard the brine. Pat the turkey dry with paper towels and allow it to sit uncovered at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking. You can also allow it to sit uncovered in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before cooking to help the skin crisp.
- Coat turkey with softened butter.
- Roast as you normally would.
Saltwater brine. This third option is nearly the same as a wet brine mixture, but much simpler.
- Combine 1 cup of salt for every gallon of water used.
- Fully submerge turkey in brine and refrigerate for 24 hours.
- Rinse excess salt off off turkey after removing from brine and discard brine.
- Pat turkey dry with paper towels and allow to sit before roasting.
- Coat turkey in butter and roast as you normally would.
