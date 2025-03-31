It’s like pulling teeth

The annual spring spawning run of Ohio’s most popular game fish is underway. Sander vitreus is better known as the walleyed pike, yellow pike, yellow pikeperch, yellow pickerel or, most commonly, “walleye.”

The run gets started as water temperatures hit the upper 40-degree mark, with the Maumee and the Sandusky rivers drawing the largest numbers of both fish and fishermen.

Egg collection

This is also a time when the Division of Wildlife hits those rivers to collect eggs for the state’s hatchery system. Mike Wilkerson, fish management supervisor in District 2 (Findlay), hopes that the egg hunt will gather 250-quarts from the Maumee, 150 from the Sandusky and another 300 from Mosquito Lake (District 3), the only inland lake in the collection process.

At an estimated potential of 125,000 walleye eggs per quart, that’s a lot of fish that could be destined for stocking in many of Ohio’s lakes and reservoirs.

The eggs are collected at night using electrofishing boats maneuvered carefully around the rivers. The odd-looking electro-contraption extends forward of the boat’s bow and has a series of wires dangling in the water. When the generator switch is flipped, an electric charge travels from the wires into the water and then on into the sensitive lateral lines of nearby fish. This mild shock stuns the fish, sometimes acting like a magnet, drawing them toward the boat.

With the help of mounted flood lights, two netters capture the fish and dump them into a temporary holding tank where the walleye slowly revive, suddenly finding themselves in these surprising surroundings.

Once the holding tub gets crowded, the crew stops to extract the eggs and place them in jars for transport to the hatcheries. The fish are then released unharmed, and the process is repeated as new batches of fish are found.

You have to wonder if these fish go back and tell their buddies about how they were abducted by aliens using a tractor-beam, were drawn into a bright light and then subjected to weird and disturbing medical procedures. Bet their friends just role their wall-eyes.

Missing teeth

There are now rumors beginning to surface of a possible health issue with some of the walleye being examined. It seems that a seemingly inordinate number are very thin for their age-class. A closer inspection revealed that they were missing their front canines.

There are several types of teeth found in a walleye’s mouth. There are maxillaries, premaxillaries, palatines, head of the vomer and those sharp canines that most anglers notice. Their teeth play an essential role in capturing and consuming their prey. Those sharp, strong canines in their lower jaw play an essential role in that capture, allowing for effective predation.

The missing canines of these slimmed-down fish may be the reason for the dramatic weight loss. Without those nasty chompers up front, walleyes are forced to attack their victims at angles in the hopes of a side-mouthing their prey. This attack method is less effective than the head-on assault that walleye, and most other predatory fish, use to snatch lunch. The expended energy coupled with fewer successful feeding attempts may well be the issue.

The question remains, what’s happening to these walleye’s front teeth?

Researcher Donna Eva Baleefit may have found the answer.

“I believe that the situation is likely the result of the walleyes’ growing population in Lake Erie which has now spawned changes in preferred angling methods,” she explained. “For many years, drifting or casting with lures such as Erie Dearies and Golden and Silver Nuggets were the most popular fishing method used on the lake. Fish caught using these methods could easily be returned to the water if they were found to be undersize. As water quality and clarity continues to improve, stocks of walleye have grown and trolling has become very common throughout the lake.”

Preliminary research indicates that the younger, smaller fish attacking the fast-moving trolling lures are suffering an unexpected yank, removing their front canines.

“It’s like tying a string from your tooth to the door knob then slamming the door,” Donna Baleefit said. “Not only are the teeth being removed, but in severe cases, the neck muscles are being wrenched causing even side-mouthing prey more difficult.”

Several ideas have surfaced about how the issue of the pulled canines might be addressed.

“Trolling speed may be one factor that could be worked on,” Donna Baleefit said. “Limiting horsepower to five or less may help significantly although I would expect many anglers and charter captains would be upset with the idea. A second possibility is a trailing group of smaller hookless lures with break-away leaders.”

When asked about how such a rig would work, she replied, “Ten or more trailing lines could be used behind the primary lines. These would hopefully attract these smaller fish and, if grabbed, the leader would break without excessively yanking on the canines. This system is still being tested due to the array’s tendency to interfere with other lines, propellers and passing boats.”

Finally, Donna Baleefit did say that another avenue is being discussed. “Every year, fisheries biologist around Lake Erie are collecting walleye eggs for the state’s fish hatcheries. They certainly must be coming into contact with many of these orally deformed fish. We are currently working with several veterinary and dental implant specialists who are looking at quick-attach canines using an advanced waterproof adhesive. This may show promise in the future.”

Donna Eva Baleefit has presented the evidence to her working group, the Walleye Harvest Analytical Team and hopes that their proposed survey, the Walleye Angling and Safer Trolling Evaluation, will gather additional information prior to the 2026 fishing season. The survey is expected to run from April 1 to April 1, 2026.

Upon contacting Mike Wilkerson, he was unable to give any official comment. After pulling his head from his hands, he seemed to prefer to talk about possible retirement dates and why the coffee pot is always empty.

Have a great beginning of your April!

“April Fools’ Day is a reminder that life should be fun!”

— Anonymous