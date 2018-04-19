Visiting the Gathering of the Green with the Golembiowskis

John and Lori Golembiowski (at left), Farmdale, Ohio, took us along when they met up with old Ohio friends Leslie Mead, now of Wyoming, and Tom and Karl Nickolaus, of Iowa, at Gathering of the Green, a biennial conference for John Deere collectors, restorers and enthusiasts, held in Davenport, Iowa. The group is pictured in front of the Mecum Gone Farming sign. The group also visited the site to see the tractors getting prepped for the 2018 spring classic auction there.

