Website: https://www.susqu.edu/

Type of college: 4-year private

Campus address: 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Enrollment: 2,300

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): Over $45,000 per year

Agriculture majors: N/A

Natural resources majors: Earth and Environmental Sciences and Ecology.

About: Susquehanna University offers two unique environmental majors with field-based lab courses, internship and summer fieldwork opportunities, and supervised senior research projects. Our Earth and Environmental Sciences major combines the study of rocks, water, soil, and air to address current issues like stream restoration, flooding, and wetlands. Current research includes identifying best management practices to reduce sediment and nutrient runoff to the Susquehanna River, sediment sampling, and ground penetrating radar studies of groundwater flow. Our Ecology major combines the study of plant and animal ecosystems with the environment. We study fish, macroinvertebrates, bats, invasive species, spiders, and more. We collaborate with local and state agencies and nonprofits on field-based monitoring to conserve and restore Pennsylvania’s ecosystems. Our graduates readily find employment in environmental consulting and with state and local environmental agencies.

