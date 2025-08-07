Collaboration gets your community meaningful conservation

In a time when the health of our soil and water resources is more important than ever, your local soil and water conservation district is working closely with local, state and federal partners to deliver stronger, more comprehensive services to farmers, landowners and residents across the county.

Through collaborative efforts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, local county engineer’s office and local zoning departments, the SWCD is aligning its conservation goals with the broader mission of protecting natural resources, promoting sustainable development and ensuring long-term agricultural productivity.

In the big picture, it isn’t just about one agency doing its part — it’s about working together to deliver smarter solutions. By partnering with other agencies, we can share expertise, knowledge and ultimately make it easier for landowners to access the services and support they need.

Coordination

One example of this coordination is the joint review of drainage and land use issues. When property owners face erosion or water runoff concerns, the SWCD works in concert with the county engineer and zoning officials to assess the issue from multiple angles —hydrology, engineering and land use compliance — resulting in faster, more effective resolutions.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays a critical role in regional watershed assessments and floodplain management. Through data sharing and joint planning sessions, the SWCD and USACE are better able to help residents potentially identify high-risk flood areas, prioritize prospective conservation practices like wetland restoration and assist in implementing long-term solutions that protect both private property and public infrastructure. When SWCDs and USACE collaborate, it allows us to align technical resources with on-the-ground needs.

Water quality remains a top concern for both rural and urban residents, especially when it comes to nutrient runoff, sedimentation and harmful algal blooms. The SWCD collaborates with OEPA to assist in monitoring local water bodies, promote best management practices and help landowners implement conservation measures that meet both voluntary and regulatory standards.

SWCDs are there to help landowners stay ahead of the curve by providing educational resources, cost-share opportunities and technical support in tandem with various environmental agencies.

Guidance

The SWCD is also an important player in guiding local development. By advising township and county zoning boards, the district ensures that new construction or land-use changes consider soil stability, drainage impacts, erosion control and possible impacts to sensitive areas. This proactive approach reduces costly problems down the road and helps protect working farmland from fragmentation and degradation.

Looking ahead, local SWCDs are committed to strengthening these partnerships even further. By fostering a culture of collaboration, the district is not only addressing today’s conservation needs but also building a resilient, sustainable future for agriculture and the environment.

Conservation is a shared responsibility — and with the support of our local and state partners, we’re making real progress together.