Do you know what Item No. 1284 does?

I have a couple more guesses on the ever-elusive Item No. 1283 to report. No less interesting than the collection we’ve received thus far, these next two are sure to intrigue you, dear readers.

Rick Miller noted Item No. 1283’s appearance is similar to pressurized chambers that were used to acclimate people to high altitudes.

Fred Moore, of Seward, Alaska, thought Item No. 1283 might be a steam condenser, considering it was photographed at a steam show and it has alternate holes on either side.

“Being a sphere and constructed of heavily riveted plates it is obvious Item 1283 is built to endure high pressure, both internal and external,” Fred wrote.

He also included several of pages on condenser engines, which operated on a vacuum created by condensing steam, from the book “New Catechism of the Steam Engine” by Nehemiah Hawkins, published in 1901. After considering the content Fred submitted, I’d say there’s a good chance he’s on the right track.

Item No. 1283 was submitted last summer by Calvin Breyley, of Streetsboro, Ohio. He saw it at a steam show in Geauga County in July 2024.

Although we haven’t reached a conclusive answer for Item No. 1283, I’m going to introduce something new this week to keep your minds pondering the secrets of the past and the tools and skills that have been lost to time — after all, that is the purpose of this column.

Our next mystery was submitted by Fred, among a collection of photos of interesting items he shared in October.

Item No. 1284 is about 3 1/2 inches long with small tools that swing out, similar to a Swiss Army Knife or modern day multi-tool.

Do you know what Item No. 1284 is? Let us know at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

If you have an item you’d like to have identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.