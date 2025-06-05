Take the time to thank a teacher

“There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm.”

— Washington Irving

Somewhere in each of our life stories, there is a character who inspired us with nothing more than a dose of pure enthusiasm.

I still remember, quite clearly, the day my son started fifth grade. Even though he was a kid who truly enjoyed school and never complained about having homework to do, it was the first time he expressed pure excitement for the school year ahead.

“Mom, you’ve gotta keep me 100% healthy because I don’t want to miss a single day of school!” he said with great authenticity.

Lee McBee was to be his first male teacher and was known for his unique ability to connect with his students. A true history buff, McBee often spent his weekends participating in Civil War enactments. It didn’t hurt that his oldest child was the same age as my son, so he knew how to relate to the students in a very authentic way.

Our school district had great teachers in each fifth grade classroom, and before the year was over, students spent time with each of those teachers.

“I don’t ever want this year to end!” Cort said more than once as the school year unfolded.As parents everywhere will attest, this is what we dream of for our children. Getting kids up and out the door each morning with a skip in their step sounds almost too good to be true. I learned that it was at least a very real possibility.

Teachers are tasked with a great deal that is unseen, and friends who work in this profession tell us that it has become much harder in various ways since the pandemic. Open enrollment in many districts has pushed class sizes up substantially, and societal norms have changed significantly over the years, adding challenges to the mix.

As the current school year comes to a close, I am filled with reflection on good teachers who have shaped my life and those I love. If you know a teacher, take the time to express gratitude for the enthusiasm they bring to the young people who need it and benefit from it. Enthusiasm with eloquence helps to build good character in the children who may one day make a significant difference in communities everywhere.

This is, perhaps, more important now than it has ever been.