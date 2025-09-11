The almighty bacon can stand alone

“There must be some mistake. I don’t believe I have ever heard those words spoken together in my lifetime.”

My granddaughter looked sincere as she repeated those shocking words: “I don’t like bacon.”

Maybe someone handed this 6-year-old steamed cabbage and called it bacon. Or perhaps she was served wilted spinach wrapped in bacon. She certainly wasn’t telling us she had tried a taste of pure bacon and decided it was awful.

I will always remember watching our other granddaughter, who is 2, enjoying bacon with a big brunch our son had prepared. Josie took a bite, closed her eyes and “mmmmmm” was all she could say. When she ate every tiny morsel on her tray, she learned to say “more!” with a whole lot of gusto!

When we gather as humans, it almost always involves good food and drink. We celebrate so much over the course of a lifetime by sharing, savoring and indulging the best foods that circumstance allows. Julia Child once said, “People who love to eat are always the best people.” Who could possibly disagree with that?

Virginia Woolf said, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” There is certainly no denying these truths.

This is the most wonderful time of year for nature’s bounty, as we enjoy fresh green beans, various types of home-grown lettuce and tomatoes in every possible form. Bacon goes great with all of it.

As much as I love it, though, even I find it a little too bizarre to ask for ice cream or chocolate bars with bacon as a second ingredient. I can’t quite wrap my taste buds around that combo.

There are just some things best left in its own food group. Bacon is so almighty that it surely can stand alone, forever and ever, in a category of its very own.