What do you think this cart may have been used for?

Hello from Hazard!

I’m not sure we wrapped up our last mystery, so we’ll leave the door open for guesses on Item No. 1292. If you recall, Item No. 1292 was submitted by Susie Gunchuck, of Deemston, Pennsylvania. Susie found this wooden item at her parents house. It stands at about 9 inches tall, and it’s all one piece.

•••

While you contemplate the identity of our last mystery for one more week, I’d also like to introduce you to a new puzzle. Item No. 1293 was submitted by Blaze Bently at the end of July. This unique cart features a metal frame with perforated and solid plates. The solid plate sits in the front near the handle, the perforated portion is located in the rear and a gap separates them. The perforated side is scooped like a basket, and could have been used to haul items that needed drainage or airflow.

Do you know the identity of Item No. 1292 or Item No. 1293? Send your comments to editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.